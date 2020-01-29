A personal response to the Let’s Create 2020-2030 strategy for the *rts.

Dear Culture Council England?

Or maybe you’d like me to call you Creative Council England, now that we’re not mentioning the A-word so much?

Anyhow, congratulations on your Let’s Create 2020-2030 strategy! That looks like a lot of work, and it really is a lot of writing (and reading), so thank you for the easy read version (and all the other versions). This feels like genuine leadership, and I mean that sincerely.

I want to say how good it is that your future focus will be those who’ve not felt the arts was for them or about them, but please don’t throw the baby out with the bath water! My own lived experience tells me that, you have to see it to be it – that we must see ourselves reflected to believe in ourselves. Until I encountered adult autistics like me I didn’t know I could be one. Autism wasn’t me until it could be, and then I grew into it. So I am sad that so many people have felt that (A-word klaxon!) art wasn’t for them or that they couldn’t be an (klaxon!) artist. I so want you to succeed, I just don’t think abandoning the A-word is the way! Like many I’m worried about what such a striking omission means for (klaxon!) artists.

But I do love that you say you’ll be open to understanding that there’s a need to allow for alternative views on quality. Too long has there been cultural bias on what makes good (klaxon!) art. I know you say you also want to be the ultimate judge of quality, but I think that will be hard to be frank. You can’t have your cake and eat it. Either you’re absolutely genuine about us all being able to create and that all being equally valuable, or you’re not. I do wish you would be more logical!

I also hope you don’t mind me saying that encouraging and celebrating all kinds of creativity is really just being good humans, and that I’ve never agreed with hierarchies of value where creativity is concerned. This is perhaps because I began my creative career as an art therapist, but probably also just because I’m a mum and worked in primary schools as a learning support assistant – but really it’s just doing the right thing. Children are the best artists, Picasso would agree.

So I feel that valuing all creativity equally is a no-brainer, as are enabling equality of access to creative activities, the ‘cultural offer’, and pathways into careers in the (klaxon!) arts for all – not just the already privileged. I do understand your need to up your game, but Let’s Create, reads in parts like hand-wringing. Banged to rights, guv! Big change occurring! We’ve been not good enough at fairness for too long!

I do love that this means BAME, socio-economically disadvantaged, D/deaf and disabled people and our communities are earmarked for support (though this was also true for the Creative Case strategy) – I just hope it will be for self-led projects.

I wonder by who and how these decisions will be made though? Will you need to recruit and train new panels who understand how to value creativity equally and diversely, and break up your expensive and disabling Grantium portal. I would volunteer to help you with that job, but I’ve spent so much time with Grantium I would feel bad. Also the problem with this train of thought of mine is that it implies there would still be a place at any future funding interface for individuals and (klaxon!) artists, when all you talk about in terms of investment and funding is organisations. I’ve long thought your system of treating (klaxon!) artists as organisations (in terms of funding requirements) was inequitable not to say disabling, but at least there was a place for us.

Remember hunt the thimble? I’ve been playing hunt the (klaxon!) artist in the Let’s Create document and we seem to have gone walkabout, aside from fleeting mentions? I couldn’t find the A-word at all in the easy read version, but that could just be my dyslexia?

So I await the ramifications of Let’s Create for (klaxon!) artists with trepidation, and I would just like to say the obvious, namely that you can’t have an (klaxon!) Arts Council without artists who make art (whoever they may be). Yes, we need more diverse (klaxon!) artists, but more of us is what we need. And we need (klaxon!) art, more of it, more diverse (klaxon!) art, more (klaxon!) art! This requires direct funding for (klaxon!) artists of which there is no mention. Oh dear!

I feel that sidelining the word which denotes the core activity of your organisation in your 2020-2030 strategy document is at best quite odd and at worst a bit sinister. Especially so as you chose to keep it for yourself – we’re still (klaxon!) Arts Council England, said Darren Henley on BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, last night.

Maybe so, but as Dan Thompson pointed out in an incisive Twitter thread 27/01/20202

“This looks like it’s paving the way for *CE to stop funding artists and makers directly, (and) only fund through organisations.”

Since publishing this post there’s been a tweeted clarification from Arts Council England,

“Hello. We love artists. We used that word lots in our strategy. But we also needed, quite simply, a more inclusive term for the other people we’re proud to support – like museum curators and librarians. We will *always* fund individual artists. That will never change.”