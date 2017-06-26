For I am human #autism
June 26, 2017 § 10 Comments
For I am human. (A radical statement to some.)
And I am capable of every human emotion.
Even as I wake some days I am surprised to find this as truth. For I am othered in the collective consciousness which envelops us all.
I have for all of my years, until the last, swallowed my othering whole, so that I did not know myself as myself at all.
Confronted with myself – I found myself a stranger all the more.
But as time eeks out its knowingness I no longer falter, for I find that I am myself (of course I am) and always was that self buried under a false persona.
Stepping out from under it was like tearing off my shadow.
A false persona melded onto a true heart? Yes – I think so. Yes.
A not unsmall quake of tectonic plates.
Now settling. Becoming.
All humans wear a social mask.
All humans tire of one another.
All humans seek solitude.
My humanness is not other – it is a parallelogram of your humanness.
A mirror in which to see yourself (at times).
A mirror which defines our also separations (like a walk or a swim).
Don’t be shocked or surprised.
(And I say to parents.
My existence doesn’t threaten your child, or replace their value.)
I am both mother and babe.
And there is space for all of us.
For we are human.
Right!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beautiful x
LikeLiked by 1 person
xxx
LikeLike
Ohhhhh! So lovely xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gracias my dear Flo!! xxx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sublime ! Thank you Sonia.xoox
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Aspie Under Your Radar and commented:
Yes to this. Very much so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
xx
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bendigedig, as we say round these parts x
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gracias dear Rhi xx
LikeLike